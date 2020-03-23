Getting Non-Coronavirus Care a Complicated Effort

March 23, 2020 -- There’s never a good time to be sick, but with so much medical attention focused on COVID-19, this is a particularly stressful time to need medical attention for anything else.

Even as this new coronavirus terrifies people and monopolizes the health care system, women will continue to give birth, people with chronic illnesses will need care, and strokes, heart attacks, and accidents will continue to happen.

Recognizing that reality, doctors, clinics, and hospitals are taking more steps to protect their patients from COVID-19, while still providing necessary treatment.

Hospitals are canceling surgeries that aren’t emergencies, aiming to cut down on using masks and gowns that soon might be urgently needed to treat COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals are being designated to treat non-COVID patients only, while others will focus on caring for people who are infected and struggling to breathe. The new coronavirus has blanketed the globe over the last 3 months, leading to more than 350,000 cases and more than 15,000 deaths.

Dentists offices are closing or only treating emergencies. Routine checkups are being canceled outright or put off by several months. Patients are being asked to come to doctors’ offices alone or with just one companion. Pregnant women getting ultrasounds are being asked to share their joy and get moral support only via video chat.

And the age of telemedicine is finally coming in earnest, says Jim Kimura, MD, chief medical officer of Atrius Health, a nonprofit medical group that treats more than 745,000 patients, mostly in Massachusetts.

“This has forced everyone to at least try it as an alternative,” he says of telemedicine. “I think it really is going to help people -- out of necessity now, but probably out of convenience later.” There are limits for both medical professionals and patients in medical care via video. But this experience will also prove that telemedicine is “absolutely able to handle a lot of things,” Kimura says. And he predicts this new role for telemedicine will outlast the present crisis.

At Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, all providers have been trained in telemedicine, and they had already moved to lessen physical contact with patients before Friday’s announcement of a lockdown across California.