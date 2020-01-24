MONDAY, March 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Trying to find hand sanitizer to ward off coronavirus? You're not alone.

Hand sanitizer has been selling out across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic moves into more and more U.S. communities.

People have rushed to stores looking for alcohol-based sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol, the type recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to kill coronavirus. It hasn't helped that hoarders also have been snatching up supplies in an effort to make a quick buck.

The cleaning products industry swears they are working hard to meet the demand for these products.

"We know that our member company manufacturers of cleaning products and hand sanitizers are working around the clock to meet the increased demand for these products," said Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications for the American Cleaning Institute.

Stores also are taking steps to make sure there's enough hand sanitizer to go around, he added.

"We know that many retailers are limiting purchases of some of these products so that more people are able to purchase them," Sansoni said.

But what if your store shelves have been completely cleaned out? Should you make your own hand sanitizer at home?

As it turns out, the World Health Organization has a recipe for you. It calls for 96% ethanol or 99.8% isopropyl alcohol, blended with glycerin and a pinch of hydrogen peroxide.

The WHO recipe is set up for industrial-size batches; for example, it calls for 2 gallons of isopropyl alcohol and a bit more if you're using ethanol. But experts at the North Carolina State University have whittled it down to "household-sized" amounts. Here is that recipe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighed in on the issue Friday.

"We are aware of significant supply disruptions for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Many manufacturers make hand sanitizers, and several have indicated that they are working to increase supply," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in an agency news release.

"Because of an increased demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports of some consumers attempting to make hand sanitizers for personal use. The agency lacks information on the methods being used to prepare such products and whether they are safe for use on human skin," the FDA said in the release.