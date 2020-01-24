Transplant Decisions Complicated by Donor COVID-19 Unknowns

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 23, 2020 -- Uncertainty about what COVID-19 means for kidney transplantations is quickly eclipsing the concerns related to the major changes in the way kidneys are allocated that are expected by the end of the year.

"We can't test donors and know whether they are COVID-positive," said Alden Doyle, MD, a transplant nephrologist and medical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at University of Virginia Health in Charlottesville.

"We can make assumptions, but you can't 100% know, like you could with hepatitis C or flu or any other virus," he told Medscape Medical News. "Imagine you've been on dialysis for 5 years and you get this great offer. I can't tell you for sure that the donor wasn't carrying COVID."

Current limitations in testing mean that COVID-19 test results for deceased kidney donors can take 4 to 5 days, said Doyle, who will discuss changes in the allocation of kidneys at the now-virtual National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings.

Decision to Accept Kidneys

Transplant physicians are having new discussions about choice and risk.

"We go through why we think the donor is or is not infected and have that discussion with patients, but we're figuring it out on the fly," said Doyle.

His team recently got offered two kidneys.

"We took one and not the other," he said. "One died of an undiagnosed respiratory illness, probably not COVID, but could be, and we turned that one down, and one died of a totally unrelated reason and we took that one."

Transplant patients are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their immunosuppression, he pointed out.

Last week, as calls to limit nonessential surgeries of all kinds in the United States became louder, the NKF asked for clarification.

"We are grateful to the Administration for clarifying that transplantations are an essential surgery which can be performed safely if a hospital feels they have the staff and resources available during the COVID-19 crisis," writes Joseph Vassalotti, MD, chief medical officer of the NKF, in a statement.