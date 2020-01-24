Coping With Cancer During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Everyone is learning to deal with the threat of the new coronavirus, but for people with cancer, the virus is even more concerning.

Cancer can increase people's risk of catching the coronavirus. It increases the odds of complications from the infection, too.

"Patients with cancer are at a higher risk, especially if treatment is active or recent. It's hard to give a one-size-fits-all answer, but the closer you are to treatment, the more impact," said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society.

Lichtenfeld said the type of treatment affects a patient's risk, and those receiving chemotherapy typically have the highest infection risk. But other treatments also affect immune response -- even surgery, he said.

"How long the immune-suppressing effects of cancer treatment may last, we don't know," Lichtenfeld said. "We don't have really good tests to give us a birds-eye view of immune response. But, it's not a matter of weeks, probably not a matter of months, it may be years after treatment."

Oncologist Dr. Joshua Sasine, from the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of California, Los Angeles, said people who have had a bone marrow transplant, especially those who received donor marrow, probably face the greatest risk. Patients receive high-dose chemotherapy before a bone marrow transplant.

Their infection risk is highest in the first year after transplant. Immune response probably gets close to normal by about two years out, though patients who receive donor marrow never get fully back to normal, Sasine said.

People with cancers of the immune system, leukemia or lymphoma also have a higher infection risk, he said.

Radiation can suppress the immune system, though typically just in the area being treated. Targeted cancer treatments are less likely to dampen immune response, he said. And, ongoing hormone treatments to prevent recurrence of breast cancer and prostate cancer "typically don't affect the immune system," Sasine said.

If you're unsure about your infection risk, talk with your cancer care team.

"Ultimately, cancer therapy is very individualized," Sasine said. "The best place to start is by asking your doctor."