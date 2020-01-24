COVID-19: Medical Students Await Emergency Arrangements

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 24, 2020 -- Final year medical students are waiting to hear what emergency arrangements have been made between the regulatory bodies to allow them to be accelerated onto the NHS front line as hospitals battle to handle the surge of patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks are going on involving the General Medical Council, the Medical Schools Council (MSC), the individual medical schools, the BMA's UK Medical Student Committee, and the NHS to work out the best way to fast-track the medical students, who would normally be starting work as junior doctors on August 1st. An announcement is expected in the next few days.

The MSC has advised medical schools to adjust their final assessment in response to the pandemic. A spokesperson said: "Legally, it's for the relevant university to decide whether, or not, a student is able to graduate. Throughout this period, we'll continue to work with medical schools to ensure that final year students can graduate and receive provisional registration, in time to start work in August."

Cambridge University students will not sit the two Final MB Part III clinical examinations (SCEE and OSCE) they would have taken in April due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, in consultation with the GMC. A spokesperson said: "The exams would have involved students interacting with large numbers of NHS patients and they require over 200 examiners, all hospital doctors or GPs, over a 2 week period. The students have already completed their final written examinations and been assessed on clinical competence in previous examinations and on placements in a range of clinical environments."

Sheffield sent out a note last week to all its final year students announcing the cancellation of all its placements, and indicating that most final year students will be considered to have fulfilled the requirements to have graduated. Students will be required to return to university to be offered positions working in the NHS in May.

Bristol announced that in the 'unprecedented situation' it was preparing plans to bring forward the date of qualification from the MBChB programme for most students. A statement to students said: "This means that you will be available for work as doctors as and when the NHS needs you after April 1st 2020."