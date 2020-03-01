COVID-19 Shifts Telehealth to the Center of Cardiology

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 24, 2020 -- The test-driven world of cardiovascular medicine is rapidly shifting to remote hands-off telemedicine to keep patients and their physicians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent telehealth webinar, Ami Bhatt, MD, director of the adult congenitalheartdisease program, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said they've gone from seeing 400 patients a day in their clinic to less than 40 and are trying to push that number even lower and use virtual care as much as possible.

"The reason is we are having to send home physicians who are exposed and it's cutting into our workforce very quickly. So the more people you could have at home doing work virtually is important because you're going to need to call them in in the next couple of weeks," she said. "And our [personal protective equipment] is running low. So if we can afford to not have someone come in the office and not wear a mask because they had a cough, that's a mask that can be used by someone performing CPR in an ICU."

The hospital also adopted a train-the-trainer method to bring its existing telehealth program to cardiology, said Bhatt, who co-authored the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) recent guidance on establishing telehealth in the cardiology clinic.

"We find that sending people tip sheets and PowerPoints in addition to everything that is happening...is too much," Bhatt observed. "So actually holding your friend's hand and walking them through it once you've learned how to do it has been really great in terms of adoption. Otherwise everyone would fall back on phone, which is OK for now, but we need to establish a long-term plan."

During the same March 20 webinar, David Konur, FACHE, chief executive officer, Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Houma, Louisiana, said they began doing tele-cardiology over 5 years ago and now do about 30,000 "patient touches" a month with 24/7 access.

"This is certainly an unprecedented time," he said. "COVID-19 is shining a very bright light on the barriers that exist in healthcare, as well as the friction that exists to accessing care for all of our patients."