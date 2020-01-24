Experts Sort Fact From Fiction on COVID-19 Myths

TUESDAY, March 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The new coronavirus continues its steady march through the U.S. population, bringing with it a second plague: potentially dangerous myths and rumors about COVID-19, spread via the internet.

You may have already heard some of these coronavirus myths, which, if subscribed to, could at best mean wasted effort or -- at worst -- make you even more vulnerable to getting ill.

Now, experts at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health) tackle a number of these rumors, to help you sort fact from fiction:

'Face masks will keep the uninfected safe.'

False. Except when used under high-exposure conditions, such as by health care workers, donning a face mask every day (especially cheap paper or cloth masks), doesn't keep viruses from infecting you.

"Those who are not ill or on the frontlines of medicine may not benefit from wearing a mask," said Dr. Michael Chang. He's assistant professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School, and an infectious disease specialist with UT Physicians.

"Wearing a mask when you are not sick essentially gives you a false sense of confidence that you don't need to wash your hands as often, or not touch your face as much," Chang explained in an UT Health news release. "And, because masks can be uncomfortable, you may actually touch your face more. In addition, contamination can occur when masks are taken off and put back on."

Also, when lay people snap up face masks needed to protect health care workers, that puts everyone at risk. Every nurse or doctor infected means fewer people to care for the very ill.

Late last month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams acknowledged the situation, tweeting " "Seriously people -- STOP BUYING MASKS!"

One exception to the rule: If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and coughing, wearing a face mask could help lower the transmission of infectious droplets in air, experts say.

'Lots of vitamin C will ward off COVID-19.'

False. There is no evidence that taking extra vitamin C will fight against COVID-19, said Dr. Susan Wootton, a UT associate professor of pediatrics and an infectious disease pediatrician.