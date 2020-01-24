Florida Students Bring COVID Back from Spring Break

March 24, 2020 -- The University of Tampa says at least five of its students have tested positive for coronavirus after spring break.

Last Friday, the university said a student who lives off-campus tested positive for the virus. A day later, the university confirmed that five students who traveled with a large group of students during spring break had tested positive, CBS News reported.

On March 17, the university moved all of its classes online, but some students still had close contact with each other during the spring break and in the university's residential halls, which remained open.

Many Americans have ignored recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, including crowds of spring break revelers in Florida, CBS News reported.