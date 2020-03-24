Health Workers Get Creative With Protective Gear

March 24, 2020 -- The day after their local hospital put out a call for more surgical masks, the owner of a local uniform shop in Evansville, IN, called his four seamstresses and put them to work stitching tightly woven cotton fabric to elastic straps. If the hospital couldn’t find paper masks, Matt Baumeyer figured he could help sew some.

He promised Deaconess Health System 250 of the fabric masks, which are fashioned from a pattern that is being circulated on social media. The hospital even made its own instructional video to guide others who want to pitch in.

The fabric masks aren’t considered personal protective equipment, or PPE. They can’t be used to treat COVID-19 patients. But they could help save the more protective paper masks and respirators for frontline health workers who need them.

Baumeyer says it takes the experienced seamstresses about 10 minutes to make each mask. On Friday, after the team at Siegel’s Uniforms had worked for 3 hours, they ran out of elastic. Someone thought of hair ties. They cut one in half and stitched it to their fabric squares. Baumeyer says he ordered 200 more ponytail holders on Amazon to finish the job.

“We did research. We started talking about how these could be made,” says Pam Hight, public relations manager for Deaconess. Hight says she and several others at the hospital sew. They made a few test masks and put them through the hospital’s sanitary laundry process. It worked. The masks were sterile.

The CDC has even given its blessing for the use of handmade face masks when the regular kind aren’t available. But the agency also cautions that the fabric masks should be a last resort since it isn’t known how well they protect health care workers.

Across the country, volunteers are cobbling together improvised personal protective equipment and supplies for health care workers who are scrounging for protection.

Last week, volunteers met at Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, WA, to attach strips of foam to marine-grade vinyl to make 500 improvised face shields, which protect health care workers from the spray of respiratory droplets when patients cough and sneeze. The hospital, in a suburb of hard-hit Seattle, was dangerously close to running out of equipment and expected deliveries from the national stockpile to fall short of their need, according to KOMO News.