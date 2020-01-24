ICU Lessons on COVID-19 From Italian Front Line: Be Flexible

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 24, 2020 -- The rate of increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions in regions gripped by the COVID-19 epidemic may take more than 4 weeks to peak, and even then only begins to slow down after another 4 days, warns an Italian academic, who is calling on countries not yet overwhelmed to prepare now as best they can.

Davide Manca, PhD, professor of process systems engineering at the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy, predicts that, based on the above numbers and people continuing to respect the quarantine there, it could be that the rate of increase in patients needing ICU beds might start to fall by early April.

Using official Italian data in his short report, published online March 19 by the European Society of Anaesthesiology, he shows that the average time spent in the ICU in Italy by a patient with COVID-19 is 15 days, with a minimum of 10 days.

This is crucial to know for the planning of healthcare services and ICU provision elsewhere, he emphasized.

And he stressed that people facing this pandemic have to adopt a wartime mentality. Although the provision of ICU beds can be quickly ramped up, the quality of newer beds may not be optimal, for example, he explained.

"This means that best practices and standard assumptions...must be relaxed, or changed, or wisely adapted. Everything must be done quicker to find solutions."

This includes use of technologies such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which can be used to help reduce the number of patients who need ventilation in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in Italy today stands at more than 63,000. Many of these patients have severe symptoms, with signs of respiratory failure, and end up in ICU requiring intubation and ventilation.

Deaths have exceeded 6000 in the country, overtaking China.

Number of Patients With COVID-19 in ICU Doubles Every 2 to 3 Days

Manca has calculated from the Italian data that the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 initially doubles every 2 to 3 days.