COVID-19 Daily: Physician Gag Orders, 'Coronavirus Party'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Physicians Silenced

A hospitalist in Indiana took to social media to plead for donations of N95 masks, hoping to help local hospitals prepare for the pandemic to reach them. Shortly afterward, administrators from his hospital contacted the online forum's moderator and the posts were removed, he told MDedge News. Administrators also warned him not post about personal protective equipment (PPE) because it made the hospital appear incompetent, and continued to monitor his social media posts. "I was told, 'We can handle this, we don’t need the public’s help,'" the physician said. "I was hurt and upset. I was trying to help protect my peers."

Clinicians across the country are being told not to speak to the media, and not to post on social media about their experiences. "There’s definitely a big fear among physicians, particularly employed physicians, in terms of what the consequences may be for telling their stories,” said one physician advocate.

A 'Fly in the Ointment' for Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine is in the spotlight after publication of a small, nonrandomized trial that some interpreted as evidence the drug could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. But Medscape contributor F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE dug into the trial's data and noted some serious issues, including a differential loss to follow-up between the control and hydroxychloroquine treatment groups, which could have skewed the results. Based on his analysis of that trial and another recently published randomized trial of lopinavir-ritonavir, he concludes that neither really moves the needle.

One-on-One with Dr. Eric Topol

Do ACE inhibitors, ARBs, NSAIDs, statins, or ABO blood groups have any effect on COVID-19? In a conversation with WebMD Chief Medical Officer John Whyte, MD, Medscape's editor in chief and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute Eric J. Topol, MD, broke down the evidence and found it wanting. In the overall public health response to the pandemic, "the number-one priority has to be the healthcare workforce," Topol said. "We're not giving them the priority that is vital."