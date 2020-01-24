What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 24, 2020 -- With a growing number of state and regional directives to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important clinicians pay close attention to the mental health of all patients, but particularly the elderly.

Currently, there are more than 50 million Americans aged 65 years and older. Physical distancing during this public health crisis is essential in preventing the spread of the virus, but it can come at a high cost to seniors' mental health and well-being, resulting in loneliness, anxiety, depression, and cognitive problems.

There are now more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States; and the CDC reports that 80% of deaths associated with the disease have been in those 65 years of age or older.

These data are driving seniors' residences, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities to go into lockdown and shutter their doors to visitors.

"Everyone in the healthcare system is now under siege. We're at war with this virus, and we need to approach it like that while making sure we attend to the mental health needs of our older patients," co-president of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP) Brent Forester, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

"Research has demonstrated that social connectedness and engagement with other people are important to promote successful aging; but that's being directly challenged" by physical distancing policies, he said.

Against this somewhat bleak background, experts note there is a wide variety of high- and low-tech strategies to help seniors stay socially connected and mentally healthy.

Forester, who is also vice-chair of the Council on Geriatric Psychiatry for the American Psychiatric Association and chief of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital, notes that after President Trump's recent announcement that Medicare will now reimburse for all telehealth services, his outpatient clinic is becoming entirely virtual.

A Lasting Legacy

Maintaining seniors' connection to their healthcare providers using the telephone or video telehealth platforms is critical and "may be the most important thing we do as mental health professionals," said Forester.