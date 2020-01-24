Guidance on Cardiac Implications of COVID-19 (ACC, 2020)

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- In February 2020, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) released a clinical bulletin to address early cardiac implications of the current novel coronavirus epidemic, COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).[1,2] The guidance is based on case reports as well as “provides information on the potential cardiac implications from analog viral respiratory pandemics and offers early clinical guidance given current COVID-19 uncertainty."

Because “viral infections such as influenza can destabilize and worsen cardiac conditions,” it is likely that COVID-19 will also have an effect, with varying severity in individuals, particularly given indications that 40% of patients with COVID-19 have underlying cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease.[1,2] These patients are at high risk of having complications and/or dying.

Acute Cardiac Complications of COVID-19

COVID-19-related cardiac complications include arrhythmia and acute cardiac injury.

Conditions that can precipitate cardiac complications include acute-onset heart failure, myocardial infarction, myocarditis, and cardiac arrest, as well as any illness that places a higher cardiometabolic demand on patients.

COVID-19 cardiac complications appear in line with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and influenza analogs.

Cardiologists should prepare to aid other specialists in managing cardiac complications in patients with severe COVID-19.

Cardiology and critical care teams should coordinate management of patients requiring extracorporeal circulatory support with veno-venous (V-V) versus veno-arterial (V-A) extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Obtain echocardiography in the setting of heart failure, arrhythmia, electrocardiographic (ECG) changes, or cardiomegaly.

ACC Guidance