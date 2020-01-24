NYU Med School Offers Early Graduation for Help With COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- New York University has decided to allow medical students the opportunity to graduate early. Such a move may end up being a model for other institutions that are seeking to increase staffing amid the coronavirus pandemic, a researcher said.

"It's definitely a positive move," said Patricia Pittman, PhD, a professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.

A website led by specialists in emergency medicine, Brief-19, first reported that NYU's Grossman School of Medicine had offered early graduation for students who would agree to begin working in internal medicine and emergency departments starting in April.

Late Tuesday evening, Brief-19 tweeted a copy of the school's letter to medical students. Kate Malenczak, a spokesperson for NYU, confirmed for Medscape Medical News that the Grossman School of Medicine had agreed to permit early graduation. She said this was in response to a directive from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to try to get more physicians into the state's health system.

The plan requires approval from the New York State Department of Education, Middle States and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), Malenczak said.

Metropolitan New York has been hit hard by the virus. As of midday Wednesday, there were 17,856 cases confirmed for New York City, with nearby counties also reporting significant numbers of cases: Nassau (3285 cases), Westchester (4691), and Suffolk (2260), according to the state Department of Health tally.

In related news, Brief-19 reported today that the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx had invited its fourth-year medical students to return to clinical duties.

That's a reversal of a recent trend, Brief-19 noted. Medical schools across the nation have removed students from clinical duties to protect them and conserve resources, such as personal protective equipment.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that to date 40,000 New York healthcare workers, including retirees and students, had signed up to volunteer to work as part of the state's surge healthcare force during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, more than 6000 mental health professionals have signed up to provide free online services.