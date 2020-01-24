Commentary: Pandemic Foreshadows Crisis in Mental Health Services

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- My wife is green through and through. She recycles. She buys no plastics and composts everything organic (to the distress of our neighbors). She is the reason we bought a hybrid car. I can say confidently that our carbon footprint is de minimis. However, it's also true that despite my wife's and my best efforts, global warming is getting worse.

I feel the same way about the state of mental health care in this country.

The field of psychiatry has made great progress. Our scientific understanding of mental illness is deeper than ever before. We now have a grasp of causal factors, genetic and biologic, underlying many mental disorders. While we may not yet have diagnostic tests based on the same granular knowledge of pathophysiology as in other disease areas, we have treatments that assuage symptoms, prevent relapses, and reduce morbidity and mortality, even if misinformation causes them to be viewed with unwarranted skepticism.

Social attitudes toward mental illness are also changing for the better. More people, including many celebrities, are openly describing their personal struggles with mental and substance use disorders. Stigma and ignorance still cloud public perception of mental illness but much less so than in the past. All psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health providers should feel good about this. I certainly do. I am proud that Columbia Psychiatry provides evidence-based and state-of-the-art services that ease suffering and improve the lives of our patients.

So if we are doing so well, and with so many encouraging developments, why am I critical of the current state of mental health care? If I look beyond the ivory towers of our academic medical center and the catchment areas of the best teaching hospitals to the healthcare landscapes of cities, states, and rural regions across the country, the reasons are glaringly apparent: Homeless persons with mental illness wander streets and live in shelters; increasingly, mentally ill people end up in prisons; rates of suicide and addiction are on the rise; and instances of mass violence perpetrated by persons with untreated mental illness have become a common occurrence. However, these social pathologies are just the tip of the iceberg. The sobering reality is that high-quality mental health care is not available to most people. This lack of strategy and access is especially concerning amid disasters such as COVID-19, which can cause considerable psychological trauma.