Social Distancing May Need to Last Months: Study

March 25, 2020 -- As painful as the last 9 days of social distancing have been, disease modelers think Americans may need to be at home much longer to truly “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 infection and avoid overwhelming the critical care capacity of U.S. hospitals.

The new study, which was posted Tuesday on the preprint server MedRxiv, found that one-time social distancing -- by itself -- does very little to reduce the burden on critical care beds and equipment. It might even cause infections to spike in the fall and winter, just as seasonal flu returns.

Instead, it found that the U.S. might need to try “intermittent social distancing,” where periods of isolation are interspersed with periods of normal interaction, for the next year or more to keep from exceeding the beds and equipment available to care for critically ill patients. Some experts have dubbed this approach “pumping the brakes.” But the study's authors agree it probably isn’t realistic to keep cycles of social distancing going for so long.

The study comes just as President Donald Trump has said he would like to end national mitigation efforts against the infection in time for Easter services. At a press briefing Wednesday, he said there is ''virtually no problem or a very small problem'' in some areas of the country not hard hit by the pandemic. He suggested the re-opening would be rolled out, depending on how hard-hit an area is.

But Yonatan Grad, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of immunology and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said even though it doesn’t solve all problems, “social distancing is really the key thing that we can do right now."

“A too hasty retreat from social distancing risks a threat to our health care infrastructure, which itself carries huge economic consequences,” he says.

Those comments were echoed on Wednesday by WHO officials who warned that countries that don’t take recommended steps to control the virus could face a resurgence if they relax restrictions too soon.