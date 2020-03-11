Commentary: What If There Is a Virtual ACC and Nobody Cares?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 25, 2020 -- In normal times, I write a preview the week before a major cardiology meeting.

These are not normal times. The coronavirus pandemic consumes everyone's attention.

As a virus, SARS-COV2 is nearly perfect. It does not often kill its hosts. The terrifying part for us is its capricious ability to cause pneumonia and death. While the data try to tell a reassuring story—a 1% case fatality rate seems low—the absolute numbers of deaths plus the well-publicized anecdotes of healthy people who have died foster anxiety and dread.

There will be many lessons from this crisis. One will surely be about how humans feel risk.

Then there are the surreal societal interventions. The perfect virus easily spreads from host to host. The only way to stop it is to stop life as we know it. Stark images of barren subways, airports, and city boulevards the world over distract your mind.

Healthcare workers earn a living in the hospital and clinic, but we, too, worry what 20% unemployment does to the world we live in.

Think about the contrast with the act of going to a meeting like the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Sessions. We fly there, stay in hotels, eat food, drink coffee, walk the streets, meet with friends, and enjoy the mental space to perseverate on the nuance of clinical science. In a COVID-19 world, none of this exists.

A few weeks ago, the ACC decided to change to a virtual meeting. A few weeks ago is a century in COVID-19 time.

I was scheduled to talk at the ACC on atrial fibrillation therapy. It was an honor to be included in a session with esteemed leaders. When the ACC asked us to record our talks for a virtual program, the response came in different levels of candor but was essentially unanimous: Our lectures are meaningless in a COVID-19 world.

A few weeks ago, the surges of COVID-19 illness were thousands of miles away. Now, they threaten to turn New York City into northern Italy or Wuhan.