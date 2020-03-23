What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 26, 2020 -- A significant proportion of healthcare workers treating patients exposed to COVID-19 have symptoms of depression, anxiety, and insomnia, new research shows.

In a survey of more than 1200 healthcare workers in China, about 50% reported at least mild depression; 14% of physicians and nearly 16% of nurses reported moderate or severe depressive symptoms and about 34% reported insomnia.

Those at greatest risk for depressive and anxiety symptoms included women, those with intermediate seniority roles (compared with those with junior roles), and those at the center of the epidemic in Wuhan.

"Together, our findings present concerns about the psychological well-being of physicians and nurses involved in the acute COVID-19 outbreak," write the investigators, led by Jianbo Lai, MSc, from Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, China.

The results were published online March 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Need for Rapid Action

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey of 1257 healthcare workers in 34 hospitals across China, including the outbreak epicentre Wuhan.

Among survey respondents, 61% were nurses, 39% were physicians, 61% worked in hospitals in Wuhan and 42% were frontline healthcare workers engaged in direct diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with COVID-19.

The survey took place between January 29 and February 3, a period when the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country topped 10,000.

Symptoms were assessed using the Chinese versions of the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire, the 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale, the 7-item Insomnia Severity Index, and the 22-item Impact of Event Scale–Revised.

Half of respondents reported symptoms of depression, 45% reported symptoms of anxiety, 34% reported symptoms of insomnia, and about 72% reported psychological distress.

Nurses, women, frontline healthcare workers and those working in Wuhan had more severe degrees of all measurements of mental health symptoms compared with other healthcare workers.

On multivariable logistic regression analysis, healthcare providers outside Wuhan had a lower risk of symptoms of distress compared with those in Wuhan (odds ratio [OR], 0.62; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.43 - 0.88; P = .008).