Current US Visa Rules Restrict, Limit COVID-19 Physician Pool

MARCH 26, 2020 -- Efforts are underway to ease visa restrictions that are currently limiting what foreign physicians inside the United States can do and what foreign medical students who are barred from entering the country would be able to do ― help fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Non-US citizens who completed medical school outside the country and who last week matched into US residencies are now temporarily blocked under COVID-19 restrictions from getting the visas that most need to enter their programs.

According to the National Resident Matching Program, this year, 4222 non–US citizen international medical graduates (IMGs) matched to first-year residency positions. They were to start work on July 1. Orientation typically starts in June, and paperwork begins now.

The US State Department's halt on consulates' issuing most visas during the pandemic affects physicians who have been practicing in the United States for years and who are now applying for extensions to finish their training. It also affects those who want to be able to practice where needed instead of only in the underserved areas their current visas or waivers allow.

The restrictions come as the United States is on track to become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Groups Push State Department to Facilitate Visas

The Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), the US agency that certifies IMGs to pursue US graduate medical education and that sponsors J-1 visas of foreign national physicians, has been lobbying the US State Department to facilitate the issuance of visas to boost the physician workforce. It is also asking the State Department to allow more time for the graduates to move here.

The American Medical Association (AMA) issued a statement Wednesday also asking for those exceptions.

The AMA notes, "Nearly 21 million people live in areas of the US where foreign-trained physicians account for at least half of all physicians."

The ECFMG notes in a press release that New York, the current US hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, has the most foreign national physicians who have J-1 visas in the country.