MARCH 26, 2020 -- It's taken for granted that lower-income countries learn regularly from high-income countries. Having lived and worked as a physician in Nepal, Japan, the United States, and Canada, however, I know that high-income countries have much to learn from their lower-income brethren as well. And now the COVID-19 pandemic is providing a very tangible and palpable opportunity to observe this in real time.

In high-income countries, we hear that "difficult times call for difficult measures," but this has always been the case in low- and middle-income countries.

In countries like Nepal, where I was born, patients often travel upwards of 12 hours to receive care at a cancer clinic. Most patients must make do with only the bare minimum number of visits. Because they typically don't have a place to stay in Kathmandu, we try to provide chemotherapy and an office visit in the same day so that they can return home that night. They get their lab work and imaging done at their local center and only then come to Kathmandu, where these results are checked by an oncologist and a clinical decision is made.

Likewise, most patients in lower-income countries can't afford cancer medicines, so we make do with bare-minimum drugs. Many also cannot afford scans, so we get by with as few as possible. Between visits, oncologists in these cancer centers often provide remote follow-up via WhatsApp, Viber, or Facebook Messenger. I can see my colleagues in Canada, the US, and other high-income countries shuddering at the potential loss of patient privacy. But there is implied consent when a patient uses WhatsApp to send me their scan reports or blood work. No doubt, privacy cannot be ensured. But it is simply a question of balance: the potential loss of patient privacy versus the hardship of a patient traveling 12 hours on a public bus and then waiting in line at the clinic only to have an oncologist say, "The report looks fine. Come back in 3 months."

This is exactly what we are now learning to do in high-income countries, although for very different reasons. With the COVID-19 pandemic escalating globally, many oncologists around the world are doing these same things—reducing patient visits, transitioning to telemedicine, and avoiding low-value drugs and other interventions as much as possible.