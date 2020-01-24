What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 26, 2020 -- Rapid advice clinical practice guidelines for COVID-19 were released in February 2020 by the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University Novel Coronavirus Management and Research Team and the Evidence-Based Medicine Chapter of China International Exchange and Promotive Association for Medical and Health Care (CPAM).[1]

Close Contacts and Possible Exposure Guidance

Strictly adhere to the 14-day observation period.

Should symptoms such as fever or cough develop, go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. If possible, notify the hospital in advance and have it arrange transportation to the hospital.

Wearing of N95 masks is the priority strategy, with the alternate strategy being a disposable surgical mask.

Public transportation should be avoided as a method of transport to the hospital; priority methods are an ambulance or a private vehicle; vehicle windows should be open to provide ventilation.

While in public (eg, walking on the road, waiting in the hospital), wear a mask and attempt to stay at least 1 meter away from other people.

Family members who accompany people going to the hospital for examination should immediately adhere to the monitoring recommendations for close contacts; additionally, they should practice proper respiratory hygiene and wash their hands properly.

The local or community hospital must be notified before arrival of the suspected contact at the hospital. The vehicle used to transport the suspected close contact should be disinfected with chlorine-containing solution (500 mg/L) and the vehicle windows should be opened for ventilation.

Isolation & Home Care Guidance for Those With Mild Symptoms

The preferred strategy is a well-ventilated, single-occupancy room; alternatively, attempt to stay at least 1 meter away from the patient.

Household articles should be cleaned and disinfected with a chlorine-containing solution (500 mg/L) frequently every day.

Visits from relatives and friends should be limited.

The caregiver should be a healthy family member who does not have any underlying diseases.

The patient’s activity should be restricted.

Windows in shared, communal areas (eg, bathrooms, kitchens) should be opened to provide ventilation.

Do not share household items (eg, toothbrush, towel, tableware, bedsheets) with patients. The items used by the patient for daily necessities should be for single use only; they should be stored separately from those used by family members.