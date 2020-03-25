Severe COVID-19 Might Injure the Heart

THURSDAY, March 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The new coronavirus may be a respiratory bug, but it's becoming clear that some severely ill patients sustain heart damage. And it may substantially raise their risk of death, doctors in China are reporting.

They found that among 416 patients hospitalized for severe COVID-19 infections, almost 20% developed damage to the heart muscle. More than half of those patients died.

Doctors in China have already warned that heart injuries appear common in COVID-19 patients, particularly those with existing heart disease or high blood pressure. A recent, smaller study found that 12% of hospitalized patients had the complication.

These latest findings, from a team led by Dr. Bo Yang of Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, and published March 25 in JAMA Cardiology, add a concerning layer: Patients who develop heart damage may face an "unexpectedly" high risk of death.

Much remains to be learned. For one, the findings come from a single hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak began. U.S. experts said it's not known whether the grim outlook will hold true at other hospitals worldwide.

"We certainly hope not," said Dr. Thomas Maddox, head of the Science and Quality Committee of the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

The ACC has already issued clinical guidance to cardiologists. Among other things, it highlights the extra risks to patients with heart disease, and tells cardiologists to be ready to jump in to assist other doctors caring for severely ill patients.

"We're anticipating that patients with underlying cardiovascular disease will struggle," Maddox said.

The novelty of the coronavirus means that it's not fully clear how to best manage those hospitalized patients. Standard heart medications and devices to provide cardiac support are being used, according to Maddox.

"We are continuing to figure this out," he said.

But the importance of prevention is more obvious than ever. Maddox said people with existing heart disease -- such as a past heart attack -- or a history of stroke should consider themselves at "high risk" and be vigilant about protecting themselves.