Team Doctors Jump In After Professional Athletes Benched

MARCH 26, 2020 -- COVID-19 has had an effect on professional sports around the world that rivals that of World War II, and the seasons of all major sports in the United States ground to a halt after some players in the National Basketball Association tested positive for the virus.

First came hand sanitizers at doorways. Then the ban on journalists in locker rooms. Then games with no spectators. And then, there were no games, no practices, no gatherings of athletes at all.

The seasons could be on hiatus for much longer than originally thought. For team doctors, the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed constraints unlike any they have seen before.

The shutdown applied not only to professional sports, but also to college, high-school, and recreational sports throughout much of the country. The White House has advised that people avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, and many states have gone much further. Even individual sports are affected.

"One patient could touch the lives of 70 people," or more, said James Bradley, MD, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who works with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League and is currently president of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM)

At his institution, "all elective surgery has been cancelled," he told Medscape Medical News.

"Ski resorts are closed, there's no football, soccer, hockey, or any of that," said Bert Mandelbaum, MD, a team physician for the Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer team and for the US men's national soccer team.

Patients are not showing up with the usual sports-related broken bones and torn tendons at clinics like Mandelbaum's Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group, and he and others are rescheduling nonemergency surgeries to free up resources at hospitals and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure for patients and clinicians.

"When you're doing elective surgery, you have a lot of personnel and equipment focused on it, including ventilators," Mandelbaum said. "And you're operating in the environment; you're creating stress in people who may be infected but not symptomatic."