Commentary: What Neurologists Can Expect From COVID-19

MARCH 26, 2020 -- Like all healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, neurologists are having to learn about the disease's various manifestations and complications while simultaneously implementing necessary but highly disruptive new policies at their practices and universities. Medscape recently spoke with central nervous system infection specialist and chair of University of Colorado's neurology department, Dr Kenneth Tyler, about what implications the new coronavirus could have on patients and practice.\

How often are coronaviruses characterized by neurologic components?

The good news seems to be that the experience with both severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and with what we've seen so far with COVID-19—although it's changing every day—is that the neurologic components are obviously not the major focus, which of course are predominantly pulmonary. That said, rare cases of SARS and MERS ended up having significant neurologic complications, so we could see something similar with COVID-19.

With any serious infection that can potentially result in major and multiple organ system dysfunction and failure, or disseminated intravascular coagulation and sepsis, almost by definition those patients are at risk of having what I would call indirect neurologic complications. We've already seen early reports with this infection that there's a subset of patients at risk for vascular events, including both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes and things of that nature. It's not surprising to see that the incidence of these is in direct proportion to COVID-19 disease severity, but we need to follow this further.

A paper published on the preprint server medRxiv outlined the initial experience from three of the dedicated coronavirus disease hospitals in Wuhan. By definition, they were looking at patients who were ill enough to be hospitalized. About 60% of that group had milder infection and 40% had more severe infection within the spectrum of hospitalized cases. The neurologic complications that they described were significantly more frequent in the subgroup with more severe disease.

Can you elaborate on the specific neurologic complications that may occur with COVID-19?