COVID-19 'Infodemic': Researchers Step Up to Stop the Spread

MARCH 27, 2020 -- The YouTube video seems authoritative enough. A man identified as Dr Dan Lee Dimke presents what he describes as the Achilles heel of the coronavirus ― exposure to high temperatures. Citing scientific studies, he claims that ending the virus is "remarkably easy" and only requires a few days of 20-minute sessions in a sauna. No sauna? No problem. Simply spray water onto your face and aim the hot air from a blow dryer up your nose for 5 minutes twice a day.

If Anatoliy Gruzd, PhD, has his way, such bogus videos will soon find themselves on the electronic trash heap, and, thanks to nearly half a million dollars in funding from Canada's federal government, he may just get his wish. He and colleagues are tackling this misinformation issue head-on to stop what they call the COVID-19 "infodemic."

The federal grant money Gruzd and colleagues received is part of a larger COVID-19 research initiative by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) that, to date, has issued 96 grants for a total investment of $52.6 million.

"We've been working in the area of misinformation and social media for a number of years now. When we saw the call for proposals for the CIHR COVID-19 Rapid Response program back in February, we thought that it would be a good fit and a great opportunity to apply some of our tools and techniques previously developed to study political misinformation to track the spread of COVID-19 related misinformation in social media," Gruzd told Medscape Medical News.

There are two primary goals to the study, said Gruzd, Canada Research Chair of Social Media Data Stewardship at Ryerson University in Toronto.

"First, we want to contract the spread of misinformation and rumors related to coronavirus on social media sites. In doing so, we want to understand the pattern of information spread so we can develop mitigation strategies to prevent it from happening in the future."

Second, for public health groups, Gruzd said he and his colleagues are "trying to understand what makes certain messages more successful than others. Why does a post from a public health agency about coronavirus get a couple of hundred views while similar videos on YouTube and TikTok get millions? We'd like to help them use techniques to make sure their content is viewed by as many people as possible."