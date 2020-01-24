What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 27, 2020 -- The guidelines on policy for face masks and respirators during the COVID-19 public health emergency were released in March 2020 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).[1]

Face Masks and N95 Respirators Not Intended for a Medical Purpose

Face masks and N95 respirators are devices when they are intended for a medical purpose (eg, preventing transmission of infectious disease, including COVID-19). They are not devices when they are intended for a nonmedical purpose, and in such cases, FDA device marketing authorization is not required for them.

When considering whether face masks and respirators are intended for a medical purpose, among other considerations, FDA will look at the following:

Whether they are labeled or otherwise intended for use by a healthcare professional

Whether they are labeled or otherwise for use in a healthcare facility or environment

Whether they include any drugs, biologics, or antimicrobial/antiviral agents

Face Masks Intended for a Medical Purpose That Are Not Intended to Provide Liquid Barrier Protection

In general, FDA recommends that healthcare providers follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the duration of the public health emergency, FDA does not intend to object to the distribution and use of face masks (not including respirators) that are intended for a medical purpose (whether used by medical personnel or by the general public), without compliance with regulatory requirements, in instances where the face mask does not create an undue risk in light of the public health emergency.

FDA currently believes that such devices would not create an undue risk in the following cases: