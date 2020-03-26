Hospitals Face Cash Crunch in 60-90 Days Due to COVID-19: Report

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 27, 2020 -- Hospitals are facing steep financial challenges on top of the operational and human aspects of coping with the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report from Strata Decision Technology, a company that analyzes and benchmarks financial data for about 220 healthcare systems across the country.

Because of the high costs of treating patients with COVID-19, plus the cancellation of most elective surgeries, the report shows, many hospitals will not be able to survive the damage to their cash flow for more than 60–90 days.

That calculation included the 20% boost in Medicare payments for COVID-19 that was in the initial Senate version of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

Approved by the Senate on Wednesday and the House today, the legislation includes $100 billion for hospitals on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Washington Post . That money is designated to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, testing supplies, emergency operation centers, and other necessities.

This emergency funding is part of $280 billion appropriated for building up the healthcare infrastructure to deal with the pandemic. Besides the direct hospital payments, this provision of the rescue package increases funding for community health centers; Medicare payments; telehealth and home service; and public health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Post reported.

At press time, it was unclear how much Medicare payments to hospitals will be increased, but the Strata report argues that a 20% bump in payments for treating COVID-19 would be insufficient.

According to the Strata model, if COVID-19 cases were reimbursed at the current level across all payers, 97% of health systems would lose an average of $2800 per case. Some of them would lose $8000 to $10,000 per case.

If Medicare boosted reimbursement for COVID-19 treatment by 20%, the report said, the average loss would be $1200 per case, and some facilities would lose $6000 to $8000 per case.

How the Study Was Conducted

Strata based its conclusions on financial data from 32 US health systems representing 127 hospitals that had 1.2 million combined discharges in 2019.