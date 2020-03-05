Fighting COVID-19: 'Everyone Can Do Something'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 28, 2020 -- Fear. Helplessness. Rage. I felt many emotions as I watched the threat of the novel coronavirus spread across the world.

At first, the promise that otherwise healthy young people were having good outcomes was reassuring, but more recent outcomes in the United States have removed that comfort, with many young people in critical condition. I've been worried for my patients and what this will mean for them, especially those with diabetes. Compared with those in other nations, American children are not "healthy"; a third of them are overweight or obese and have corresponding complications known to portend poor outcomes with COVID-19.

I have been in close contact with physician friends around the country. We updated our wills, talked to our parents about advance directives, and set up our homes to quarantine ourselves from those we love most, all while watching the rest of the country go on as usual, indifferent to what is to come.

I took time to brush up on hospital medicine and intensive care skills, but in reality, by the time pediatric endocrinologists are asked to manage ventilators, there won't be enough ventilators left to manage.

Everyone Can Do Something

As a pediatrician, advocacy is in my bones. Prevention is my middle name. After a couple weeks of fretful worrying, I shifted from a state of disempowerment to one of resolve. If I can protect my patients and community from COVID-19, then I may save more lives this month alone than I will for the rest of my career.

What makes COVID-19 especially frightening is its ability to spread through presymptomatic carriers. Published clusters of cases demonstrate that around half were spread through asymptomatic contacts. Worse, nosocomial spread is proving to be a problem around the world.

It's time to batten down the hatches. Everyone can do something. Here are the steps that I, a pediatric endocrinologist in rural Mississippi, am taking to fight COVID-19.

1. I have moved almost completely to telemedicine.

What endocrinologists do is essential to the lives and health of our patients, but most of it can be done on a telehealth platform. We are delaying labs and imaging as much as possible and remotely downloading pump and continuous glucose monitor data. These actions will keep my vulnerable patients and their caregivers at home.