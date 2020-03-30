66 Coronavirus Cases in Maryland Nursing Home

March 30, 2020 -- Coronavirus has been confirmed in 66 residents of a Maryland nursing home, and 11 of them have been hospitalized, local officials said Sunday.

They said one resident died on Saturday night. He was a man in his 90s with underlying health problems, CBS News reported.

The cases at the 104-bed Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy increased Maryland's total number of confirmed infections to more than 1,200 on the weekend. The nursing home is about 40 miles outside Washington, D.C.

"We never thought we would be in a position like this, with an incident of this magnitude," Steve Wantz, Carroll County B