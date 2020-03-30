AI Might Spot At-Risk COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, March 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- An international team has designed a computer program that predicts with up to 80% accuracy which COVID-19 patients will develop serious respiratory disease.

Developed by U.S. and Chinese researchers, the artificial intelligence (AI) program has been tested at two hospitals in China with 53 patients who were diagnosed in January with COVID-19. The new tool is considered experimental and is now in testing.

The aim is to help doctors make the best use of limited resources, by identifying early on which patients will likely need hospital beds and which can be sent home for self-care. In theory, it could also help direct administration of aggressive treatment even in the initial absence of severe symptoms.

"Of those who have symptoms, 80% -- maybe up to 85% -- will have mild disease; around 15% to 17% will have severe disease and need to be hospitalized; and a further 3% to 5% will need intensive care, usually due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome [ARDS]," said study co-author Dr. Megan Coffee.

She's a clinical assistant professor of infectious disease and immunology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

ARDS is a potentially deadly condition in which fluid leaks into the lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult. Coffee said at least two-thirds of COVID-19 patients who go on to need treatment in a hospital intensive care unit develop ARDS, which is the "underlying process leading to death in many of the cases."

But Coffee noted that COVID-19 starts mildly in everyone, with a cough, fever and upset stomach.

"A small percentage will go on, five to 10 days later, to develop very severe disease and some will require intubation. It's not always clear who," she said. "Sometimes someone in their 30s with no medical history has more severe disease than someone in their 70s with multiple medical problems."

So the goal, Coffee said, was to develop an artificial intelligence version of a "master clinician" -- meaning a very experienced doctor dealing with a well-known disease.