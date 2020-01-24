ASRS Guidance on Managing COVID-19 Risk in Retinal Procedures

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- Retinal specialists need to weigh the risk for vision loss against the risk for COVID-19 when deciding which patients should be seen urgently vs those whose treatment can be delayed, says new guidance from the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS).

The recommendations address aspects unique to the subspecialty as well as factors of concern both in the clinic and in the operating room.

The alert aims to facilitate the safety of patients and staff involved in retinal practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is far from easy and is where the "art of medicine comes in," said Sophie Bakri, MD, professor of ophthalmology, vitreoretinal diseases, and surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Decision making "involves balancing the risk of vision loss without treatment, in the big picture of COVID spread, and the high risk of COVID complications in our patients, who are often older and more vulnerable, given their multiple medical comorbidities."

"[The situation] involves making very difficult decisions in these unprecedented times, for which we have no formal training," she added in an interview with Medscape Medical News. "Patients need to understand this difficult conundrum."

The guidance follows earlier recommendations from the American Academy of Ophthalmology urging ophthalmologists and other eye care providers not to operate on individuals for routine or elective cases and to not see patients for routine care.

The new ASRS guidance emphasizes that only patients who require essential treatment should be seen. These include new emergency patients, those receiving intravitreal injection therapy, and early postoperative follow-up patients. In addition, ASRS advises checking during telephone triage that new emergency patients are not at high risk for COVID-19.

Patients who are scheduled for injection-only visits should not undergo dilation or extensive examination if there have been no changes in visual acuity.

Bakri reinforced that for patients who are seen emergently, practitioners should implement protective measures in the office, such as sterilizing equipment and surfaces between patients, limiting accompanying visitors, and separating patients in terms of time and space.