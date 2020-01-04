CMS to Front Medicare Payments to Physicians for 3 Months

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is expanding a program of accelerated and advance provider payments normally used during natural disasters to supplement the cash flow of Medicare participating healthcare providers and suppliers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program expansion was made possible by the recently enacted $2.2 trillion federal rescue package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"With our nation's healthcare providers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, dollars and cents shouldn't be adding to their worries," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the major disruptions to the healthcare system caused by COVID-19 are a significant financial burden on providers. Today's action will ensure that they have the resources they need to maintain their all-important focus on patient care during the pandemic."

According to the press release, "Accelerated and advance Medicare payments provide emergency funding and address cash flow issues based on historical payments when there is disruption in claims submission and/or claims processing…In this situation, CMS is expanding the program for all Medicare providers throughout the country during the public health emergency related to COVID-19. The payments can be requested by hospitals, doctors, durable medical equipment suppliers and other Medicare Part A and Part B providers and suppliers."

Qualifications for Payments

To qualify for accelerated or advance payments, the provider or supplier must:

Have billed Medicare for claims within 180 days immediately prior to the date of signature on the provider's or supplier's request form

Not be in bankruptcy

Not be under active medical review or program integrity investigation

Not have any outstanding delinquent Medicare overpayments

Medicare will start accepting and processing the accelerated/advance payment requests immediately, CMS said. The agency anticipates that the payments will be issued within 7 days of the provider's request.

Requests must be submitted to the appropriate Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC). Here is a list of designated MACs.

In a fact sheet on the new accelerated/advance program, CMS said that qualified entities will be asked to request a specific amount of money using a request form available on each MAC's website. Most physician practices will be able to request up to 100% of their Medicare payment amount for a 3-month period.