Common Heart Drugs' Risk With COVID-19 Unproven

By Rich Holmes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Could a blood pressure or diabetes medicine make COVID-19 more severe?

A proposed new theory says the coronavirus could be binding to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in the lower respiratory tracts. Commonly used drugs ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), often used to control heart failure and blood pressure, can increase the number of ACE2 receptors in the body -- making these patients more susceptible to severe COVID-19.

Dr. James Diaz, a professor at Louisiana State University's School of Public Health in New Orleans, warned of the possible risk in a letter to the editor published online March 24 in the Journal of Travel Medicine, based on an analysis of nearly 1,100 COVID-19 patients by Chinese researchers.

That analysis found COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or chronic kidney disease often required treatment in an intensive care unit, were placed on ventilators or died. Diaz wrote these patients all had conditions that probably were treated with ACE inhibitors or ARBs and called for studies to see if these drugs were at least partially responsible for the severe outcomes.

Diaz said the Chinese researchers did not include information on whether the patients studied were taking these drugs.

However, cardiologists like Dr. David Kass, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, are urging that "people who take these drugs, definitely don't stop taking them."

Going off these drugs might result in a heart attack or stroke, and that far outweighs the still theoretical chance of worse COVID-19 outcomes, said Kass and other health experts.

The advice echoes recent statements from major medical societies in the United States in reaction to the notion that certain medicines might make COVID-19 worse.

A joint statement by the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America urged patients not to change or stop these medications. The statement explains that the way ACE2 and related substances operate in the body is complex, and there is not enough good information to determine if the drugs might increase harm to COVID-19 patients.