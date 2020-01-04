What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- The guidelines on infection control and prevention of COVID-19 in nursing homes were released on March 13, 2020, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).[1]

Overarching Guidance

Nursing home staff members should regularly monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for information and resources and should contact their local health department if they have questions or suspect a resident of a nursing home has COVID-19.

Facilities should continue to be vigilant in identifying any possible infected individuals and should consider frequent monitoring for potential symptoms of respiratory infection as needed throughout the day.

Facilities are encouraged to take advantage of resources made available by CDC and CMS for training and preparing staff to improve infection control and prevention practices.

Facilities should maintain a person-centered approach to care, which includes effective communication and an understanding of individual needs and goals of care.

Facilities experiencing an increased number of respiratory illnesses (regardless of suspected etiology) among patients/residents or healthcare personnel should immediately contact their local or state health department.

In addition to the overarching regulations and guidance, CMS provides the following information about some specific areas related to COVID-19.

Guidance for Limiting Transmission of COVID-19 for Nursing Homes

Guidance for all facilities nationwide

Facilities should restrict visitation of all visitors and nonessential healthcare personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations (eg, end of life), and are expected to notify potential visitors to defer visitation until further notice.

Facilities should require individuals who enter in compassionate situations to perform hand hygiene and use personal protective equipment (PPE; eg, face masks).

Visitors with symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat) should not be allowed entry to the facility at any time, even in end-of-life situations. Visitors who are permitted must wear a face mask in the building and restrict their visit to the resident's room or another designated location; they should also be reminded to perform hand hygiene frequently.

Exceptions to restrictions may be made for the following: