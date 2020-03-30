COVID-19 Testing Hits Second Wall: Lack of Supplies

March 30, 2020 -- On March 19, emergency management officials in Nashville gave reporters a glimpse of new drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 that were expected to greatly expand the city’s ability to check sick residents for the deadly coronavirus, which is plowing through the U.S. and has crippled the economy.

More than a week later, the white tents erected in an old Kmart parking lot are still sitting idle. The site hasn’t been able to open yet because the city lacks testing supplies -- the specialized swabs that reach all the way to the back of a person’s nose and throat to collect a sample.

After a person has their nose or throat swabbed, those samples then have to sit in a bit of liquid called transport media to get to a lab. Across the nation, both of those things are hard to get. Labs trying to test coronavirus patients are also running out of specialized chemicals called reagents that technicians use to rinse genetic material out of the swabs that is then checked for the virus.

“What we need are the tests,” Alex Jahangir, MD, director of Nashville’s coronavirus task force, told The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville. “Every single day, many times a day, we’ve spoken with our state partners, the unified command, and I’ve called private labs. There is not a stone that we are not turning over to get these tests.”

After Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Air National Guard intervened to supply the kits, the Kmart site was set to begin doing tests by appointment Wednesday. Two others were set to open Monday morning.

Across town at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which developed its own in-house test for the new coronavirus, the hospital had increased capacity enough to process as many as 600 tests a day. To date, it has performed more than 6,000 tests -- almost half of all the testing reported in the state. But it, too, hit a wall when it ran out of a critical reagent. The hospital has since been able to reorder it, according to spokesperson Craig Boerner, but the shortage has caused a 2- to 3-day delay for results.