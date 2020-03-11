What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- The guideline on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection control during pregnancy and puerperium was released on March 11, 2020 by the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology.[1]

Screening

During the COVID-19 epidemic period, a detailed history regarding recent travel, occupation, significant contact and cluster (TOCC) and clinical manifestations should be acquired routinely from all pregnant women attending for routine care.

On presentation to triage areas, pregnant patients with TOCC risk factors should be placed in an isolation room for further assessment.

Pregnant patients with known TOCC risk factors and those with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection should delay antenatal visit and routine ultrasound assessment by 14 days.

In units in which routine group B streptococcus (GBS) screening is practiced, acquisition of vaginal and/or anal swabs should be delayed by 14 days in pregnant women with TOCC risk factors or should be performed only after a suspected/probable case tests negative or after recovery in a confirmed case. Intrapartum prophylactic antibiotic cover for women with ante- or intrapartum risk factors for GBS is an alternative.

Chest Radiography during Pregnancy

In a pregnant woman with suspected COVID-19 infection, a chest CT scan may be considered as a primary tool for the detection of COVID-19 in epidemic areas. Informed consent should be acquired (shared decision-making) and a radiation shield be applied over the gravid uterus.

Treatment during Pregnancy

Management of COVID-19-infected pregnant women should be undertaken by a multidisciplinary team (obstetricians, maternal–fetal-medicine subspecialists, intensivists, obstetric anesthetists, midwives, virologists, microbiologists, neonatologists, infectious disease specialists).

Suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection should be managed initially by designated tertiary hospitals with effective isolation facilities and protection equipment.

Suspected/probable cases should be treated in isolation and confirmed cases should be managed in a negative-pressure isolation room. A patient with a confirmed case who is critically ill should be admitted to a negative-pressure isolation room in an ICU.

Designated hospitals should set up a dedicated negative-pressure operating room and a neonatal isolation ward. All attending medical staff should don personal protective equipment (PPE; respirator, goggle, face protective shield, surgical gown, and gloves) when providing care for patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. However, in areas with widespread local transmission of the disease, health services may be unable to provide such levels of care to all suspected, probable, or confirmed cases.