President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

March 30, 2020 - President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package after the U.S. House voted Friday to approve it.

The bill includes direct payments to taxpayers of up to $1,200 per person and $500 for each child, with income limits deciding the amounts. It also includes nearly $400 billion to help small businesses, $250 billion to increase unemployment compensation, and hundreds of billions more for large corporations.

The bill also provides relief for the beleaguered U.S. health care system. According to the American Hospital Association, the bill: