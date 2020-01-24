Researchers Find Way to Clean, Re-Use N95 Masks

March 30, 2020 -- Duke University researchers have found a way to clean N95 respirator masks so they can be safely re-used.

Health care workers rely on the masks for protection while working with coronavirus patients, but there's a shortage of the masks, CNN reported.

Researchers at the Duke Regional Biocontainment Laboratory found that vaporized hydrogen peroxide kills germs on the masks after they're worn.

This method has long been used to decontaminate equipment, Wayne Thomann, director emeritus of the Duke Occupational & Environmental Safety Office, told CBS News.

The mask decontamination protocol was published by the researchers so that other hospitals can use it.