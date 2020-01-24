Stars Perform Benefit Coronavirus Concert at Home

March 30, 2020 -- In an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, musicians including Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl performed from their homes.

Elton John hosted and also sang on the special that was broadcast Sunday on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations and also honored health care workers and first responders, the Associated Press reported.

John said he he hoped "this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul."

Keys opened the event with her song "Underdog" from a piano in her home and thanked those "risking their lives to keep us safe." Carey was one of the last performers and sang "Always Be My Baby" from her home studio in New York, the AP reported.