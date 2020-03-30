Case Fatality Rate for COVID-19 Near 1.4%, Increases With Age

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 --

The risk for death from COVID-19 is 1.38% overall, according to a new study. However, the fatality rate rises with age, from well below 1% among children aged 9 years or younger to nearly 8% for seniors aged 80 years or older, the latest statistics show.

"These early estimates give an indication of the fatality ratio across the spectrum of COVID-19 disease and show a strong age gradient in risk of death," write Robert Verity, PhD, from University College London, United Kingdom, and colleagues in a study published online in the Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Among those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the risk for hospitalization also increases with age. Specifically, 11.8% of people in their 60s require admission, as do 16.6% of people in their 70s and 18.4% for those in their 80s or older.

The case fatality estimates are based on data regarding individual patients who died from COVID-19 in Hubei, China, through February 8, as well as those who died in Hong Kong, Macau, and 37 countries outside China through February 25.

"It is clear from the data that have emerged from China that case fatality ratio increases substantially with age. Our results suggest a very low fatality ratio in those under the age of 20 years. As there are very few cases in this age group, it remains unclear whether this reflects a low risk of death or a difference in susceptibility, although early results indicate young people are not at lower risk of infection than adults," Verity and colleagues write.

The authors emphasize that serologic testing of adolescents and children will be vital to understanding how individuals younger than 20 years may be driving viral transmission.

In an accompanying editorial, Shigui Ruan, PhD, from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, writes that early detection, diagnosis, isolation, and treatment, as practiced in China, may help to prevent more deaths.

"Even though the fatality rate is low for younger people, it is very clear that any suggestion of COVID-19 being just like influenza is false: even for those aged 20–29 years, once infected with SARS-CoV-2, the mortality rate is 33 times higher than that from seasonal influenza," he writes.