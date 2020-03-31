COVID-19 Death Rate Drops, Still Deadly to Seniors

Mar. 31, 2020 -- The fatality rate from COVID-19 is not as high as experts have reported, according to a new analysis published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. But the infection is still much deadlier than the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, and the risk rises sharply with age, the researchers say.

And the rate may not hold true for other countries, which vary in how they are responding to the virus and in hospital resources.

In the new analysis, the death rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases is estimated to be 1.38%, while the overall rate, which includes estimated unconfirmed cases, is calculated at .66%.

Researchers from Imperial College London and other institutions produced the new estimates from an analysis of 70,117 laboratory-confirmed and clinically-diagnosed cases in mainland China, along with 689 positive cases diagnosed among people evacuated from Wuhan, China, on repatriation flights.

Since the outbreak began in December, many estimates of the fatality rate have been calculated and reported. The CDC, World Health Organization, and others have reported rates of 3.4% overall, and less than 1% in certain age groups.