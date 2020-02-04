COVID-19: One Retired Doctor's Back to Work Story

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 31, 2020 -- As thousands of doctors who retired or left the medical register in the last 3 years prepare to return to work, we look at one doctor's story.

Retired GP from Wales Dr Henk Stiggelbout, 63, has often described himself as "just an average GP" but with the challenge of COVID-19, there is no such thing as 'average'. He'd served his community as a GP for more than 30 years after qualifying in 1989 before retiring.

Medscape UK talked to Dr Stiggelbout about making the decision to return to medicine.

Q&A

Has it been an easy process to re-join the temporary register?

Actually it's been quite frustrating. Last week I woke up to an email from the GMC. They were restoring my registration, free of charge, and that was the default position. If anybody wants to opt out they can do, and you can opt out at any point. They said they would pass my details on to the Welsh NHS and I could expect to hear from them, and I should do nothing until the GMC send me a confirmatory email. So, I did as I was told, I waited and did nothing for a week. Then I saw it on TV, 2000 GPs had re-joined the register, and I thought, well who are they? So I went onto my local health authority website and could find nothing. And then I contacted my old practice to inquire who I should talk to, so found my local cluster group had a group chat website. Eventually I got to talk to someone in the Health Authority and said, “Look, I'm trying to find out the process here, I want to re-join,” and this woman said she couldn't tell me much but that's very kind of you! She made me feel like I was the lone good Samaritan and I said, “Well look, I'm supposed to be one of thousands. Where are they all?” But they didn't say anything about timescales, and I thought there would be some urgency about this and I have not seen any urgency. So I insisted someone call me back and I did get a call later in the day from the medical director but he said even he didn't know, but that the whole process can't go ahead until it's been given Royal Assent (which it received March 25th under the Coronavirus Act 2020)