COVID-19 Slows Drug Studies, Curbs Clinical Trials

March 31, 2020 -- When patients with terminal diagnoses run out of hope, they often turn to clinical trials for one more “Hail Mary pass” at a successful treatment or cure.

Many in this situation have been extremely anxious over the last few weeks, with COVID-19 fears on top of the anxiety of having a fatal illness. Then they began to worry that their clinical trial would be canceled.

The good news is that most companies and researchers seem to be continuing trials for life-threatening conditions. The bad news: Most studies not considered critical are being deferred. This won’t have much effect in the short term, but if this continues, it could delay patient care and the federal approval of drugs that treat a wide range of conditions.

At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, roughly 10% to 20% of patients are taking part in clinical trials at any one time.

“We consider the treatment through clinical trials as part of the therapy, and oftentimes, it is the best therapy for people with cancer,” says Bruce Johnson, MD, chief clinical research officer for the Harvard-affiliated institute.

He says patients will continue to be placed on trials as long as Dana-Farber has enough of the drug being tested, the patient can travel as needed for treatment and checkups, their doctor can monitor them for side effects, and there are enough healthy doctors and nurses to provide that care.

“I registered someone yesterday,” Johnson says. “We haven’t taken anybody off a study because of problems so far.”

The institute has shut down studies that don’t involve treatments that could be life-saving. And it’s too soon to tell, Johnson says, whether fewer patients are volunteering for clinical trials. “We’re looking at this multiple times a week to make sure we can continue to do this safely,” he says. “This information is unfolding by the day.”