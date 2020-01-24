Don't Fall Prey to COVID-19 Scammers

TUESDAY, March 31, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned a wave of scammers looking to take advantage of older adults, experts warn.

Social distancing has created an easy playground for "fraudulent telemarketers and internet scammers," said Karen Roberto, a gerontology expert from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

"Elder financial abuse costs older Americans more than $3 billion annually, but we know the losses to elderly victims extend far beyond dollars and cents," she said in a Virginia Tech news release. "Elder financial abuse and exploitation endangers the health and well-being of older adults and invariably, their quality of life."

Here are Roberto's tips for not being taken advantage of: