COVID-19 in France: 'We Are Close to Catastrophe'

APRIL 01, 2020 -- They were prepared, having reorganized the departments, studied the curves, and taken containment measures, but 15 days later, Benjamin Davido, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré Hospital in Garches, Paris, and his team find themselves facing a catastrophe.

More than the lack of equipment or space in intensive care, it is the exhaustion of the staff, as well as the unexpected severity of the disease, that make them fear the worst.

When Medscape French Edition spoke to Davido on March 13, his hospital was preparing to take on the epidemic. We spoke to him again on March 28.

What is the situation now?

It's difficult, but for the moment we're holding on. We are helped by colleagues whose workload is reduced due to the crisis, like surgeons or those who work in day services, but the difficulty of managing the growing influx of patients remains. We are lacking nurses, care assistants, doctors trained in resuscitation....

Are the "new" caregivers sufficiently trained?

No, and I find it hard to understand. It should have been done earlier. In Paris, there is a center that is supposed to do accelerated training for nurses, but I find it hard to imagine that in 3 or 4 days, you can train a nurse to be specialized in intensive care.

Of course, between having no one and caregivers who do the best they can, for sure it is better to be helped, but we are heading towards a gap in the quality of care as the crisis accelerates. The reality today is that we are reaching the saturation point with intensive care beds.

Did you not expect such a rapid saturation of the services?

Honestly, no. A month ago, I think that no one would have believed that this situation could happen in France. Now, all my colleagues are facing a daily increase in intensive care patients of 20%, and everyone has realized that we will inexorably reach saturation, given the average length of stay