COMMENTARY: Is It Time That We All Start Wearing Masks?

APRIL 01, 2020 -- Deaths and economic destruction due to COVID-19 have been blunted in China, Japan, and South Korea. Much is made of the role of draconian quarantines, civil obedience, and world-class testing and tracking leading to this outcome.

Less discussed is the equally superior suppression of COVID-19 illness in the Czech Republic. As of today, Tuesday, March 31, there have been 24 deaths and 3002 cases. The Czech Republic shares distancing recommendations as well as adherence by the public to government mandates on the order of those of Southeast Asian countries.

What the Czechs also share with their Asian counterparts is universal, mandated use of face masks, with the added incentive of an $800USD fine for public disobedience.

COVID-19 has led Americans to a new grasp of graphs. We now understand how "flattening the curve" saves lives. The excellent daily graphs of COVID-19 spread by John Burn-Murdoch and colleagues at the Financial Times distill data from Johns Hopkins University into linear logarithmic paths.

The graphs allow us to project what to expect. Today, the United States has reported 3163 deaths. By next Sunday, April 5, simple math shows that the US will have 16,490. With an incubation period of almost a week, we can't do much about this number.

But to have even a chance at keeping the deaths below 100,000 by Easter morning, we can all wear masks in public.

Hong Kong has mandated school closures, and Singapore has strict quarantine and contact tracing. Both locations have flattened their curves. However, Japan, which has also slowed growth, has only relatively light testing and isolating but can claim mask-wearing as a distinguishing intervention. Of note, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore citizens also adopted mask-wearing spontaneously.

If we want to mimic areas with flatter curves, why aren't we wearing masks as well?

Wearing masks universally was initially discouraged in the United States. Healthcare professionals, including advice from the World Health Organization, told us to only wear masks if sick. The message was that this virus was spread by respiratory droplet, not aerosol. Distance and handwashing would be sufficient.