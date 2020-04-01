Medical Helpline Calls Soar as COVID-19 Spreads

April 1, 2020 -- Medical helplines nationwide have seen a spike in call volume as COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to claim lives and people take social distancing more seriously.

Hospitals are flooded with patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 -- a respiratory illness that often causes a fever and cough -- and personal protective equipment for health care workers continues to dwindle. The widespread fear has led thousands of people to call medical helplines rather than enter hospitals that are full of other sick people.

“It has stressed the infrastructure in all sorts of ways,” says Mick Mazour, president of Carenet Health, a telehealth provider that works with 250 health plans, health systems, and Fortune 500 organizations. “We've got a rather large blitz out there right now around our registered nurse community and clinician community.”

Altogether, the call centers managed by Carenet have seen massive increases over the last 2 weeks. The nurse lines have seen a 60% uptick in calls, and at the same time, there has been a 1,600% increase in calls about the new coronavirus worked by clinical teams.

Last week was the busiest yet, with calls coming from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. More than 30% of triage calls overall in the past week were people with COVID-19 concerns.

But calls are not just skyrocketing because fear about COVID-19 is escalating. Many people are calling because their doctors are no longer seeing patients, says Carenet CEO John Erwin.

“What’s interesting is the increase in other calls that are not COVID related because a lot of doctor offices have shut down,” he says. “That's been ancillary or collateral.”

Other public health threats, like H1N1, increased call volume by about half of the uptick seen from the coronavirus, he says.

The states with the highest call volumes are directly linked to the highest number of new cases -- many come from New York, California, Michigan, and Massachusetts. The number of cases in New York is more than 80,000, by far the highest of any state in the nation.