Medical Helpline Calls Soar as COVID-19 Spreads

April 1, 2020 -- Medical helplines nationwide have seen a spike in call volume as COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to claim lives and people take social distancing more seriously.
Hospitals are flooded with patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 -- a respiratory illness that often causes a fever and cough -- and personal protective equipment for health care workers continues to dwindle. The widespread fear has led thousands of people to call medical helplines rather than enter hospitals that are full of other sick people.
“It has stressed the infrastructure in all sorts of ways,” says Mick Mazour, president of Carenet Health, a telehealth provider that works with 250 health plans, health systems, and Fortune 500 organizations. “We've got a rather large blitz out there right now around our registered nurse community and clinician community.”
Altogether, the call centers managed by Carenet have seen massive increases over the last 2 weeks. The nurse lines have seen a 60% uptick in calls, and at the same time, there has been a 1,600% increase in calls about the new coronavirus worked by clinical teams.
Last week was the busiest yet, with calls coming from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. More than 30% of triage calls overall in the past week were people with COVID-19 concerns.
But calls are not just skyrocketing because fear about COVID-19 is escalating. Many people are calling because their doctors are no longer seeing patients, says Carenet CEO John Erwin.
“What’s interesting is the increase in other calls that are not COVID related because a lot of doctor offices have shut down,” he says. “That's been ancillary or collateral.”
Other public health threats, like H1N1, increased call volume by about half of the uptick seen from the coronavirus, he says.
The states with the highest call volumes are directly linked to the highest number of new cases -- many come from New York, California, Michigan, and Massachusetts. The number of cases in New York is more than 80,000, by far the highest of any state in the nation.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is in a state that has more than 6,000 coronavirus cases, putting it among the top 10 that have the highest number of infected patients. The insurer has seen a significant increase in calls to its nurse call center, says Deanna Lamontagne, who oversees the hotline.
“The questions members are asking the nurses most frequently are related to COVID-19 symptoms, exposure risk factors, and when to call your PCP,” or primary care provider, Lamontagne said via email.
As of last Friday, the nurse line had received more than 300 calls related to the new coronavirus, she says. The big spike occurred March 18 but has not increased since.
It isn’t just physical distress for which people seek help -- the pandemic is also taking a toll on emotional health. The Disaster Distress Helpline, a network of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, has had a “significant volume increase,” says Frances Gonzalez, senior director of marketing and communications.
From March 17 through March 23, the helpline saw a 142% increase in call volume, compared to the previous week. From March 27 to March 30, there was a 26% increase in volume, compared to the previous week, and a 553% increase, compared to three weeks prior.
To manage the influx of calls, some health systems are opening hotlines specifically for COVID-19 concerns. Banner Health, the largest health provider in Arizona, which operates 28 facilities across six states, created a coronavirus helpline a week ago for Arizona residents.
There are about 5,600 calls per day, reaching nearly 6,000 on the busiest days, says Sean Bohl, senior director of Banner Health’s resource optimization.
“It opens at 7 a.m., and we see a rather large percentage of calls arrive early in the day,” he says. “We get about 50% of our calls in the first 2 hours.”
About 80% of their staff are answering calls from their homes, Bohl says.
Banner’s non-coronavirus hotlines have also seen an increase in calls, with about 30% of the calls consumed by COVID-19, says Christen Castellano, vice president of customer experience channels for Banner Health.
“We’re seeing longer talk times and a need in real time to change scripting,” she says. “It starts to really change how we're operating as a call center.”
The large number of calls will undoubtedly lead to a need for bigger staff for many health care providers. Carenet is preparing to expand its 1,250-person team, Erwin and Mazour say, and they meet twice a day to review call volume and discuss what areas need more assistance.
“This is the first time I've seen a national movement like this,” Erwin says. “If someone told me this was happening 30 days ago, I would've had a hard time believing it. But we're in it.”