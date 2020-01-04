Unemployment and COVID-19: Who Will Pay for Care?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the United States at the same time that millions have been laid off from their jobs.

That raises the obvious question -- how will those newly unemployed folks pay for medical care if they become infected with the coronavirus?

Recent bills passed by Congress ensure that people won't have to pay out of pocket for any COVID-19 testing, even if they're uninsured, but there's nothing that would cover treatment costs for people without insurance.

However, provisions in the Affordable Care Act -- including the Medicaid expansion and the insurance marketplaces -- have created a safety net that should help many of the unemployed get the medical coverage they need, experts say.

Horror stories are already surfacing of people being hit with surprise medical bills in the wake of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

A computer science professor at Bennington College in Vermont tested negative for COVID-19, but he's already been charged nearly $2,000 in medical bills and fears there's more to come, the New York Times reported.

"I was under the assumption that all that would be covered," Andrew Cencini, who makes $54,000 a year, said in the Times. "I could have chosen not to do all this, and put countless others at risk. But I was trying to do the right thing."

If you're newly unemployed, the first thing you should do is check to see what your state or your insurer has done to protect health coverage during COVID-related lockdowns, said Cheryl Fish-Parcham, director of access initiatives at Families USA, a consumer health care advocacy group.

"Health insurance has extended some grace periods to make sure that both employers and employees can pay their share of premiums during this crisis and they don't just get cut off arbitrarily because no one was in the office," Fish-Parcham said. "Some states have issued an order that there be no cancellations during this period."

Folks who are laid off and have lost their coverage should look hard at enrolling in Medicaid, said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow studying health reform and private insurance for the Kaiser Family Foundation.