Dr. Anthony Fauci Threatened, Gets Security Boost

April 2, 2020 -- Threats made again U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci have led federal officials to boost his level of protection.

The increase in security for Fauci was made at the request of the Health and Human Services Inspector General (HHS IG), Department of Justice officials told CBS News.

They said the Department of Justice approved the request that U.S. Marshals deputize a group of agents in the office of the HHS IG to protect Fauci, who appears regularly at the White House's daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

The Justice Department officials did not provide details about the threats against Fauci or the extent of protection he'll receive, CBS News reported.