Federal Inmates Kept in Cells Due to Coronavirus

April 2, 2020 -- Federal inmates will be confined to their cells for 14 days in an attempt to reduce their risk of exposure to the new coronavirus, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons says.

There will be some exceptions. Smaller groups will be allowed for activities such as phone calls, laundry and showering, and educational programs and mental health treatment will continue "to the extent practicable," CBS News reported.

The quasi-lockdown is the latest in a series of measures taken by the bureau in response to the coronavirus pandemic, such as quarantining newly-admitted inmates and isolation of inmates who show symptoms.

The bureau holds 167,000 inmates in its facilities and in prisons operated by private contractors. Two inmates have died from the coronavirus at federal facilities, both at FCI Oakdale in Louisiana, CBS News reported.